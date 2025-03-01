Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 45,050 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its stake in ASML by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in ASML by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $708.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $733.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $754.88. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $645.45 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $278.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

