Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $24.33 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,330,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.55.

TTWO opened at $211.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $218.75.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

