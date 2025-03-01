Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $29.40 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 210,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $138.55 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $109.63 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

