Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 25,929.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total transaction of $362,246.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,344.36. This represents a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,986 shares of company stock valued at $20,397,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $246.75 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

