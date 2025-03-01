Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,622,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after acquiring an additional 602,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,206,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,216,000 after acquiring an additional 491,585 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after acquiring an additional 371,593 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,616,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 13.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

