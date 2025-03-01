Whipplewood Advisors LLC Invests $90,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 663 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Target by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Target by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Target by 8.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa America lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.93.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $124.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.35. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.