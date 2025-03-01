Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Athena Investment Management’s Largest Position

Athena Investment Management lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 203.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920,091 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 18.4% of Athena Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $31,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after buying an additional 185,825,669 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after buying an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after buying an additional 10,670,574 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after buying an additional 7,009,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,298,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,358,000 after buying an additional 5,480,099 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
