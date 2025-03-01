Athena Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Athena Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $46.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.