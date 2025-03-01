Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells 38,924 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director David Helgason sold 38,924 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $1,047,834.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,828,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,743,058.48. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Helgason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, David Helgason sold 38,924 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,005,796.16.

On Tuesday, December 10th, David Helgason sold 7,860 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $207,897.00.

U opened at $25.58 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie increased their target price on Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Unity Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

