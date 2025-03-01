AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. AES also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.260 EPS.
Several research firms have commented on AES. Bank of America began coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on AES in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.61%.
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
