Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $765,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $152.05. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

