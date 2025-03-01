Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Has $20.84 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 460,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,908 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $20,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,039,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,124,000 after buying an additional 304,681 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 230,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 44,888 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 684,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,269,000 after buying an additional 39,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 232,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

