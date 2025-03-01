Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $95.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.17 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

