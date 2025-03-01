iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 6.1 %

BATS:ITB opened at $98.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

