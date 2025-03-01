Hanover Advisors Inc. Purchases 870 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Hanover Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.68 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

