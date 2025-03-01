DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,221 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for approximately 1.1% of Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,562,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 887.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,374 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 225,015 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 200,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,093,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $224.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.76. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.23 and a twelve month high of $254.60. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,017,844. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.