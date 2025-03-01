iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 357,958 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,433,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 300,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,356,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,761.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 281,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after buying an additional 279,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $93.89 and a one year high of $119.28. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.90.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.