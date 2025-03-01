Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Has $256,000 Stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,719 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 46,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

