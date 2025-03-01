Hanover Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hanover Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IEF opened at $95.32 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.85.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2964 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

