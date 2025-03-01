Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Takes $3.22 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $218.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.96. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

