Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 1,818.2% from the January 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 43.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Tivic Health Systems Price Performance

TIVC stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. Tivic Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

