Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 2,825.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.64.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

