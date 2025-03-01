Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Up 2,002.5% in February

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, an increase of 2,002.5% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Kamada Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $6.89 on Friday. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $396.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the third quarter valued at $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

