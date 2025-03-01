Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.25

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $187.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $179.38 and a 12-month high of $263.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.22.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $221.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $274.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.75.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.