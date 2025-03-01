WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4538 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from WESCO International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

WESCO International has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WESCO International to earn $15.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $180.68 on Friday. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $143.06 and a 52-week high of $216.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.22 and a 200-day moving average of $181.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.88.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

