Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 20 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVR. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of NVR by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NVR by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of NVR by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,356.67.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,228.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7,847.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8,728.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7,015.00 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

