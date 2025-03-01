Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,138,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,796,000 after acquiring an additional 242,315 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 41,466 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 747,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.5% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 521,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,527,000 after acquiring an additional 186,002 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab acquired 3,619,600 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This represents a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

