Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 600 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 84.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 633.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 32.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Insulet by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet stock opened at $272.27 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $160.19 and a one year high of $289.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,129.46. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PODD shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.06.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

