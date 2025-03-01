Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Director Zvi Limon Buys 168,506 Shares

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) Director Zvi Limon bought 168,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $493,722.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,987,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,032.19. This represents a 5.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Taboola.com Trading Down 3.2 %

Taboola.com stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $797.15 million, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Taboola.com announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBLA shares. B. Riley downgraded Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Taboola.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Taboola.com by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 373,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 101,677 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 94,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

