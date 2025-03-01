Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Director Buys C$201,052.00 in Stock

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) Director Michael Pyle purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.26 per share, with a total value of C$201,052.00.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$50.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. Exchange Income Co. has a 1 year low of C$43.08 and a 1 year high of C$59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Exchange Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.00.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

