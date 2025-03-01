Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 2.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $43,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $187.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.39 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.88.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.