Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 448.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 101,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after buying an additional 19,283 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $122.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.61. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $102.20 and a 1-year high of $127.15.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.