Maple Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,696 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 102,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total transaction of $6,058,245.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 561,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,674,681.94. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $378,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,994.24. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,092,846. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $155.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $158.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

