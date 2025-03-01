Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Position Reduced by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,133,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $766,523,000 after purchasing an additional 170,942 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,186,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,075,000 after purchasing an additional 267,881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,866,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,760,000 after acquiring an additional 155,971 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 265,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,549,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $156.58 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $157.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day moving average is $134.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.64. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

