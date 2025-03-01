United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Stock Position Decreased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,847 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UMC. StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

