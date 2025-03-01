Henry James International Management Inc. Has $772,000 Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dantai Capital Ltd increased its position in Cameco by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $895,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 111,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,305,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $44.04 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.