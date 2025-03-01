Sage Investment Counsel LLC Takes $479,000 Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 24.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PAC opened at $189.34 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $139.64 and a twelve month high of $205.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.