Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Logitech International makes up about 2.0% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,030,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,426,000 after buying an additional 1,967,133 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,872,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,451,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,611,000 after purchasing an additional 89,788 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2,315.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,445,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,493 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,097,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Logitech International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.73. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $105.65.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. Research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,816.80. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

