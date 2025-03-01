Sage Investment Counsel LLC Invests $300,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,762,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 859,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 127,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. Tudor Pickering raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Desjardins raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.