32,000 Shares in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Acquired by Sage Investment Counsel LLC

Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Burford Capital by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Burford Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Burford Capital by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $43,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,164.29. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 310,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,403.19. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,305. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Burford Capital Company Profile

BUR stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.75. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $16.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

