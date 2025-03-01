Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Posts Earnings Results

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Proximus Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of BGAOY stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. Proximus has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

