Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vallourec had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

Vallourec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

