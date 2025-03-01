Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vallourec had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.
Vallourec Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.60.
Vallourec Company Profile
