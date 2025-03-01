SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%.
SITE Centers Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $734.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 168,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $2,599,294.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,163.12. This represents a 55.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 8,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $133,844.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITE Centers
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SITE Centers
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock – Why They’re Doubling Down
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.