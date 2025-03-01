Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Hold”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DANOY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Danone from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Danone to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Danone Stock Up 0.5 %

Danone Company Profile

DANOY opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. Danone has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

