Lift Dollar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,751.19 (USDL)

Lift Dollar (USDL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Lift Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lift Dollar has a market capitalization of $56.76 million and $24,751.19 worth of Lift Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lift Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,457.44 or 0.99878770 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84,179.43 or 0.99550004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Lift Dollar

Lift Dollar launched on June 4th, 2024. Lift Dollar’s total supply is 56,760,778 tokens. Lift Dollar’s official Twitter account is @liftdollar_usdl. The official message board for Lift Dollar is paxos.com/blog/from-paxos-international-paxos-international-introduces-lift-dollar-usdl-the-first-stablecoin-to-offer-holders-daily-yield-in-wallet-under-regulatory-oversight. Lift Dollar’s official website is liftdollar.com.

Lift Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lift Dollar (USDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lift Dollar has a current supply of 56,760,777.89210173. The last known price of Lift Dollar is 1.00022586 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,938.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://liftdollar.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lift Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lift Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lift Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

