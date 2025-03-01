Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Price Target to $23.00

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

HG stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.44). Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $543.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HG. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 448.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

