Wrapped Islamic Coin Price Tops $0.0335 on Major Exchanges (WISLM)

Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a market capitalization of $54.95 million and approximately $168.00 worth of Wrapped Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Islamic Coin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Islamic Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84,457.44 or 0.99878770 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84,179.43 or 0.99550004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Wrapped Islamic Coin

Wrapped Islamic Coin’s launch date was October 10th, 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,192,152,511 coins and its circulating supply is 1,641,972,578 coins. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official website is islamiccoin.net. The official message board for Wrapped Islamic Coin is medium.com/islamic-coin.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Islamic Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a current supply of 20,192,102,383.593204 with 1,641,935,261.4376984 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Islamic Coin is 0.03348766 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $156.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Islamic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Islamic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Islamic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

