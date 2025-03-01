ResearchCoin (RSC) Price Down 22.6% This Week

ResearchCoin (RSC) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One ResearchCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ResearchCoin has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. ResearchCoin has a market capitalization of $38.42 million and approximately $407,688.78 worth of ResearchCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84,457.44 or 0.99878770 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,179.43 or 0.99550004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ResearchCoin Profile

ResearchCoin was first traded on August 1st, 2020. ResearchCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,155,399 tokens. ResearchCoin’s official Twitter account is @researchhub. The official website for ResearchCoin is www.researchhub.com.

ResearchCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ResearchCoin (RSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ResearchCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 95,213,466 in circulation. The last known price of ResearchCoin is 0.34682381 USD and is up 15.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $479,131.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.researchhub.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ResearchCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ResearchCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ResearchCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

