Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday.

Get Marcus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marcus

Marcus Price Performance

Marcus Announces Dividend

NYSE:MCS opened at $18.36 on Friday. Marcus has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $577.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Marcus by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 225,644 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Marcus by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 48,759 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marcus

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.