Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Price

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Green Dot Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $412.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Green Dot

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 331,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $3,492,313.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,376,787 shares in the company, valued at $56,671,334.98. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 247,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $2,605,804.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,088,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,175,287.98. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 959,180 shares of company stock valued at $10,071,696 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Green Dot Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Green Dot by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Green Dot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 275,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Green Dot by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

