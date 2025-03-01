Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Price

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Green Dot Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $412.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Transactions at Green Dot
In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 331,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $3,492,313.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,376,787 shares in the company, valued at $56,671,334.98. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 247,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $2,605,804.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,088,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,175,287.98. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 959,180 shares of company stock valued at $10,071,696 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
